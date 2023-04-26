Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
