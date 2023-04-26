GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
GATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.
GATX Price Performance
GATX stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 170,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $118.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
See Also
