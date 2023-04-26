GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

GATX stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 170,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $118.11.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. GATX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

