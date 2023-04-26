GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 1.7%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 146,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a PE ratio of -292.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at GCM Resources

In other GCM Resources news, insider Keith Fulton purchased 317,460 shares of GCM Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($11,894.34). 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

