GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 1,323,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

