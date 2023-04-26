GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 1,323,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
