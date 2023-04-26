General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Down to $222.74

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.74, but opened at $216.51. General Dynamics shares last traded at $210.21, with a volume of 394,870 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.