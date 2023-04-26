General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,438. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

