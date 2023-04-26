General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.