Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $275.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.96. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

