German American Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

GABC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

