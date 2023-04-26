Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

GNGBY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Getinge AB (publ)

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

