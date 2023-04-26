Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance
GNGBY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Getinge AB (publ)
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
Further Reading
