GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GFL opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

