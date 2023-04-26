Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.44. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 55,621 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

