Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $246.08. 270,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

