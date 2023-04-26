Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $223.27. 131,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

