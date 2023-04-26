Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.48. 693,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $374.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.