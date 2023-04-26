Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,343,303,040,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 441,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,316,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

