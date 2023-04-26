Glassman Wealth Services Has $647,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

DE stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.82. 663,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.20. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

