Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 101,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

