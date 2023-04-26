Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 263,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,192. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.49%.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.