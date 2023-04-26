Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 2,636 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.06. 1,299,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,884. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

