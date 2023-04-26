Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.76.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

DHR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $257.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

