Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,596 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

EGBN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.