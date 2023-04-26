GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. 65,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 89,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
