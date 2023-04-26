Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Golden Entertainment worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.