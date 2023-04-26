Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.99

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.99 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.81). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.83), with a volume of 9,066 shares.

Gresham Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £123.09 million, a PE ratio of 4,933.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gresham Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

