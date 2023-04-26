Grin Price Tops $0.0617 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $809,348.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,951.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00308367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00544738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00068066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00411028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

