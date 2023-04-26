GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

