GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Featured Articles
