Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 2.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
