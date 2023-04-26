Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.64. Guild shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,068 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $643.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
