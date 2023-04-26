Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.64. Guild shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,068 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $643.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

