GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

