GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

