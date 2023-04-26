GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

