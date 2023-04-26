GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 177 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PVH by 139.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.