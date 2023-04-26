GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

