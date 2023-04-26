Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.