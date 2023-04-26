Hamel Associates Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. The company has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.