Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after buying an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of FRT opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

