Hamel Associates Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

