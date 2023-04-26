Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.45.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

