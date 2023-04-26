Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

