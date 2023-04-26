Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

