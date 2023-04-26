Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

