Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Snowflake makes up 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $11.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,888. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

