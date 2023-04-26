Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 18,339 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. 362,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,658. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

