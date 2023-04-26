Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

CTAS stock traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $441.88. 119,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,465. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

