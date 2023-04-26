Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10,533.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,895,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,653,406. The firm has a market cap of $672.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

