Hartline Investment Corp Invests $423,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 11,425,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941,336. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

