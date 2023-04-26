Hartline Investment Corp Invests $710,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

CCI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. 434,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,484. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.