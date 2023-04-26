Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $219.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

