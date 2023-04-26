Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 4,211 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 389.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.12. The stock had a trading volume of 640,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

